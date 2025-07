WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Denver-based Canopy Real Estate Partners has acquired Gold’s Marketplace, a neighborhood retail center located roughly six miles outside Denver in Wheat Ridge, for $15.8 million. Situated at 26th Avenue and Kipling Street, the 59,000-square-foot center was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to 17 tenants, including Illegal Pete’s, Esters Neighborhood Pub, Queen City Collective Coffee, Em’s Ice Cream and Rich Spirit Bagels.