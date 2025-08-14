Thursday, August 14, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Canopy Solutions Signs 82,560 SF Industrial Lease in Pearland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Canopy Solutions has signed an 82,560-square-foot industrial lease in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The manufacturer of sunshade systems will occupy a rear-load building within Levey Logistics Park, a 38-acre industrial development. Jason Scholtz of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Allison Bergmann and Michael Foreman with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, local owner-operator Levey Group, which developed the property in partnership with the Pearland Economic Development Corp.

