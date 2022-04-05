Canterbury Partners Completes Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Ogden, Utah

Senior Living on Washington in Ogden, Utah, will offer affordable residences for seniors over age 62.

OGDEN, UTAH —Canterbury Partners LLC has completed work on Senior Living on Washington, an affordable seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 35 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Partners on the project include R & O Construction, Think Architecture, The Richman Group Affordable Housing Corp., JP Morgan Chase Community Development Bank, Rocky Mountain Community Reinvestment Corp. and the Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund.

Senior Living on Washington is a 100 percent affordable housing project for seniors over age 62. EMG Management will be the operator. The number of units was not disclosed.