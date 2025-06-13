Friday, June 13, 2025
CanTex Capital's newly acquired industrial facility within Mountain Creek Industrial Park in Dallas is accessible via I-20, the George Bush Turnpike, Highway 67 and Loop 12.
CanTex Capital Acquires 266,200 SF Industrial Facility in South Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm CanTex Capital has acquired a 266,200-square-foot industrial facility in South Dallas. The 20.7-acre site is located within Mountain Creek Business Park and includes four undeveloped acres for outdoor storage or future expansion. Building features include 34-foot clear heights, approximately 8,000 square feet of office space and 285 parking spaces. CanTex acquired the facility in partnership with Dallas-based DB9 Capital. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

