CanTex Capital Acquires 266,200 SF Industrial Facility in South Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm CanTex Capital has acquired a 266,200-square-foot industrial facility in South Dallas. The 20.7-acre site is located within Mountain Creek Business Park and includes four undeveloped acres for outdoor storage or future expansion. Building features include 34-foot clear heights, approximately 8,000 square feet of office space and 285 parking spaces. CanTex acquired the facility in partnership with Dallas-based DB9 Capital. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.