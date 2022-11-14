CanTex Capital Acquires 38,496 SF Industrial Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm CanTex Capital has acquired a 38,496-square-foot industrial building located at 2415 Cold Springs Road in Fort Worth. The property sits on 4.6 acres and offers proximity to Interstates 35 and 30, as well as State Highway 183. Todd Hubbard of NAI Robert Lynn brokered the off-market deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.