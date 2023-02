CanTex Capital Acquires Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 313,626 SF in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm CanTex Capital has acquired three industrial buildings totaling 313,626 square feet in Irving. The buildings are situated on a 50.9-acre site and were fully leased at the time of sale. Chase Miller of NAI Robert Lynn represented CanTex Capital, which purchased the assets from an undisclosed institutional investment firm, in the transaction.