CanTex Capital Buys 162,685 SF Industrial Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — An affiliate of Dallas-based investment firm CanTex Capital has purchased a 162,685-square-foot industrial building located at the corner of West Kingsley Road and Oakland Avenue in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. James Mantzuranis and Adam Jones of Stream Realty Partners represented the buyer in the transaction. Hal Penchan and Matt Troutt with Altschuler & Co. represented the seller, CCMP SPE 2 LLC.