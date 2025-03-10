Monday, March 10, 2025
CanTex Capital Buys 230,292 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm CanTex Capital has purchased a 230,292-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. The property at 7901 South Freewayis located on the city’s south side and functions as a manufacturing facility. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant facility sits on 20 acres and features roughly 26-foot clear heights, 19 dock-high loading doors and six grade-level drive-in doors. Todd Hubbard of NAI Robert Lynn represented CanTex, which plans to make capital improvements to the property, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

