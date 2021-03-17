REBusinessOnline

CanTex Capital, Imperium Acquire 135,000 SF Industrial Complex in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm CanTex Capital, in partnership with New York City-based Imperium Capital, has acquired a 135,000-square-foot industrial complex in Dallas. The infill property is situated on 19.2 acres in the West Brookhollow submarket, adjacent to the Dallas Design District. Jarrod McCabe and Campbell Roach of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the partnership for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.

