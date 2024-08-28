Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Tenants at Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth have access to varying clear heights up to 50 feet, overhead bridge cranes, heavy power and rail access.
CanTex Capital Refinances 893,738 SF Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm CanTex Capital has refinanced Sylvania Industrial Park, an 893,738-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fort Worth. Sylvania Industrial Park sits on 55 acres and was leased to 15 tenants at the time of the loan closing, including Tyson Foods, TK Airport Solutions, JR New Energy and Andes Coil Processors. Jim Curtin, Jarrod McCabe, Luke Rogers and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through MetLife Investment Management on behalf of CanTex Capital. The loan amount was not disclosed.

