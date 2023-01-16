CanTex Capital Sells 689,497 SF Industrial Portfolio in East Dallas

DALLAS, MESQUITE AND GARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm CanTex Capital has sold a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 689,497 square feet in East Dallas. Two of the properties are located within the city limits, and the other three are located in the nearby suburbs of Mesquite and Garland. The portfolio comprises a mix of single- and multi-tenant buildings ranging in size from 19,000 to 184,000 square feet. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented CanTex Capital in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed. At the time of sale, the portfolio was fully leased to tenants such as ADCO Industries and ProLift Rigging Co.