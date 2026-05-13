CanTex Capital Sells Majority Interest in 1.3 MSF Dallas-Fort Worth Industrial Portfolio

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm CanTex Capital has sold its majority interest in a portfolio of 20 shallow-bay industrial properties totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet in Dallas-Fort Worth. Ther percentage and sales price were not disclosed. Spanning 61 acres, the portfolio comprises buildings in submarkets such as South Stemmons, Northwest Dallas and DFW Airport. Buildings feature 16- to 30-foot clear heights and a mix of dock-high and drive-in loading doors. The buyer was a partnership between Partners Group and a global investor based in New York.