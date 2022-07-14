REBusinessOnline

Cantor Fitzgerald Acquires Northern New Jersey Office Building for $131.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

The office building at 200 Metro Boulevard in Nutley, New Jersey, totals 300,000 square feet. The building is situated within Prism Capital Partners' 116-acre ON3 campus.

NUTLEY, N.J. — Global investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald has acquired 200 Metro Boulevard, a 300,000-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Nutley, for $131.7 million. The building is located within Prism Capital Partners’ 116-acre ON3 campus, which is a redevelopment of the former North American headquarters site of Swiss pharmaceutical company Hoffman-La Roche. The building also serves as the U.S headquarters of Japanese pharmaceutical giant Eisai Inc., which relocated some 1,200 employees to the ON3 campus in 2020. Eastdil Secured represented Prism Capital Partners in the sale. Other tenants at ON3 include Quest Diagnostics, Ralph Lauren Corp., the Hackensack-Meridian School of Medicine and Seton Hall University’s Graduate College of Nursing & School of Health & Medical Sciences.

