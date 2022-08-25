Cantor Fitzgerald, BH Acquire 309-Unit Apartment Complex in Lenexa, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

West End at City Center was built in 2009.

LENEXA, KAN. — A joint venture between affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald LP and BH Cos. Inc. has acquired West End at City Center in Lenexa. The 309-unit apartment complex is situated within walking distance of Lenexa City Center, a 200-acre development featuring a mix of retail, restaurant, entertainment, multifamily and hospitality space. Built in 2009, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 970 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, business center and picnic area. As of late July, the community was nearly 96 percent leased. Mac Crowther and Whittaker Potts of Newmark brokered the transaction, which marks the seventh multifamily acquisition by the joint venture. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.