Cantor Fitzgerald, CAF Management Buy 444-Unit Apartment Community in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — A joint venture between affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald Investors LLC and CAF Management LLC has purchased The Station at MacArthur, a 444-unit apartment community located in the Las Colinas district of Irving. The property features townhouse-style residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats with an average unit size of 1,031 square feet. Amenities include four pools, a two-story fitness center, business center and a pet park. The property was approximately 95 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.

