Cantor Fitzgerald Renews 56,170 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has renewed a 56,170 square-foot office lease at 499 Park Avenue in the Plaza District of Midtown Manhattan. The company signed a 16-year lease for the space. The leasing is part of a larger headquarters spanning two buildings. Jared Horowitz, Neil Goldmacher and Jason Perla of Newmark Knight Frank represented Cantor Fitzgerald in the lease negotiations. Paul Amrich of CBRE represented the landlord, American Realty Advisors.

