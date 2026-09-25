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Wellstead at Kinderton Farms
Wellstead at Kinderton Farms in Bermuda Run, N.C., will include 128 townhomes and 13 single-family detached homes.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Canvas Residential, Kelley Properties to Develop 141-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Bermuda Run, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Canvas Residential Partners and Kelley Properties plan to develop Wellstead at Kinderton Farms, a 141-unit build-to-rent project located in Bermuda Run, a town in Davie County roughly 13 miles west of Winston-Salem, N.C. Site work is expected to commence this month, with the first homes scheduled for delivery in spring 2028.

Wellstead at Kinderton Farms will include 128 townhomes and 13 single-family detached homes. Townhomes will range up to 1,700 square feet in size and will offer two- to four-bedroom floorplans and two-car garages. Single-family homes will total up to 2,100 square feet in size and will feature four bedrooms and two-car garages. Amenities at the community will include a clubhouse and leasing center overlooking a lake, a dedicated wellness center, swimming pool, resident lounge, dog park and neighborhood sidewalks.

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