Canvas Worldwide Signs 18,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Hudson Square

NEW YORK CITY — Marketing and media agency Canvas Worldwide has signed an 18,000-square-foot office lease at One Hudson Square, a 1 million-square-foot building in Manhattan. The building was originally constructed in 1929 and offers a newly renovated lobby, outdoor amenity terrace and a coffee shop. Nick Farmakis of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Pete Shimkin, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Jon Franzel and Brittany Silver of Newmark represented the landlord, Hudson Square Properties.