Westchase-Park-Houston
Both Westchase Park I and II in Houston are LEED Gold-certified buildings with freeway visibility. Current availabilities at the buildings range from 8,500 to 105,000 square feet.
Canyon Creek Real Estate Acquires 579,032 SF Office Complex in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Canyon Creek Real Estate has acquired Westchase Park I and II, a two-building, 579,032-square-foot office complex in West Houston. The 15.2-acre campus’ two buildings are connected by an 8,000-square-foot amenity center with a full-service cafe, conference center, fitness center and an outdoor seating area. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements to the property and has tapped Stream Realty Partners as the new leasing agent. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

