Canyon, NRP to Develop 392-Unit Multifamily Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canyon Partners Real Estate and The NRP Group have formed a joint venture for the development of Abernethy Lofts, a 392-unit multifamily community to be located in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. Upon completion, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, the property will feature structured parking with 509 spaces, as well as a pool, pizza and grilling stations, work pods, a garage with electric bikes, fitness center and a dog park. Canyon has provided $35.9 million of limited partner financing for the project and previously collaborated with NRP in February for the development of South Tryon, a residential community in Charlotte’s South End.