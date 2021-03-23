Canyon Partners Acquires $45M Preferred Equity Stake in Midtown Houston Multifamily Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — California-based Canyon Partners Real Estate has acquired a $45 million preferred equity stake in Drewery Place, a 357-unit multifamily building in the Midtown area of Houston. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a resort-style pool with swim-up bar, fitness center, pet park, sky lounge and coworking spaces. Australian developer Caydon Property Group delivered the building, which includes 11,000 square feet of retail space, in 2019 as part of its Laneways mixed-use project.