Friday, January 3, 2025
Aer-Austin
Aer will add 375 apartments to the supply of the South Lamar submarket in Austin.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Canyon Partners, Gilbane to Develop 375-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A newly formed joint venture between two international real estate firms, Canyon Partners Real Estate and Gilbane Development Co., will develop Aer, a 375-unit multifamily project in Austin. Gilbane is the lead developer of Aer, and Canyon Partners is a preferred equity investor. The development will be located approximately three miles south of downtown Austin along South Lamar Boulevard. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with the leasing campaign expected to commence in early 2027.

