Canyon Partners, J.P. Morgan Provide $174.6M Recapitalization Loan for One22One Office Tower in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Canyon Partners Real Estate and J.P. Morgan have co-originated a $174.6 million construction loan for the recapitalization of One22One, a 24-story office tower in Nashville. The borrower, a joint venture between locally based GBT Realty and Koch Real Estate Investments, delivered the Class A property last summer. One22One comprises 373,232 square feet of office space, 16,938 square feet of retail space and 13 stories of parking totaling 930 spaces. Amenities include a conference center, outdoor terrace overlooking downtown Nashville, tenant lounge, port cochere and a fitness center. Tenants include law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, FirstBank, which will also relocate its headquarters to One22One, and Slalom, a global management consulting company.