Canyon Partners, J.P. Morgan Provide $74.7M Construction Loan for Inland Empire Townhome Project

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Canyon Partners and J.P. Morgan have provided a $74.7 million senior construction loan for a townhome rental project in Riverside’s Mission Grove neighborhood. The developer, BCT Development, is a joint venture between Bain Capital Real Estate and Cherry Tree Development.

The community has yet to be branded, but plans call for 180 rental townhomes in a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, as well as amenities such as a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. A construction timeline was not disclosed. The financing represents Canyon’s second senior construction loan to BCT this year following the closing of a $91.3 million loan in March for the development of a 232-unit rental townhome community, also located in Riverside.