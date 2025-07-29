Canyon Partners Provides $106.3M Refinancing for 21-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC has provided a $106.3 million senior loan to refinance The Saint Grand, a newly built apartment tower in downtown Chicago’s Streeterville submarket. JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture controlled by Mavrek Development. The 21-story property features 248 market-rate apartment units, a 103-stall parking garage and 46,946 square feet of retail space that is leased to Club Studio Fitness, Wintrust Bank and Tropical Smoothie Café. Amenities include coworking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage, a concierge, outdoor pet area and rooftop terrace with a fitness center, pool, fire pit and grilling stations.