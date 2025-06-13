Friday, June 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisLoansMidwestSeniors Housing

Canyon Partners Provides $47M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Chicago

by Abby Cox

CHICAGO — Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $47 million senior loan for the refinancing of American House Oak Park, a 174-unit seniors housing community in the Oak Park neighborhood of Chicago. A joint venture between affiliates of AEW Capital Management and REDICO was the borrower. The property comprises 74 independent living, 65 assisted living and 35 memory care units. Amenities at the community include a rooftop lounge, roof terraces, fitness options, a salon, game room, art studio and theater. Newmark facilitated the financing.

You may also like

Wawa Opens First Three Stores in Indiana, Plans...

PGIM Provides $78M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Merchants Capital Arranges $231M in Financing for Bronx...

G.S. Wilcox Places $18.2M Loan for Refinancing of...

Newmark Arranges $63M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

McDowell Housing Completes 160-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $50M in Financing for...

Palm Tree Club to Open 11,000 SF Restaurant,...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 80-Unit Multifamily...