Canyon Partners Provides $47M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Chicago

CHICAGO — Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $47 million senior loan for the refinancing of American House Oak Park, a 174-unit seniors housing community in the Oak Park neighborhood of Chicago. A joint venture between affiliates of AEW Capital Management and REDICO was the borrower. The property comprises 74 independent living, 65 assisted living and 35 memory care units. Amenities at the community include a rooftop lounge, roof terraces, fitness options, a salon, game room, art studio and theater. Newmark facilitated the financing.