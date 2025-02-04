Canyon Partners Signs 22,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Global alternative investment manager Canyon Partners has signed a 22,000-square-foot office lease at 1345 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The space is located on the 28th floor, and the lease term is 11 years. Cynthia Wasserberger and Michael Pallas of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Ben Joseph, Bill Iacovelli and Charles Laginestra of CBRE, along with internal agents Marc Packman and Clark Briffel, represented the landlord, Fisher Brothers.