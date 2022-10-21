REBusinessOnline

Canyon Partners Signs Office Lease Renewal in Dallas’ Harwood District

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Investment management firm Canyon Partners has signed an office lease renewal within the Harwood District, a development that spans 19 city blocks in Uptown Dallas. The square footage of the lease was not disclosed. The tenant will continue to occupy the second floor of Harwood No. 2, which was originally built in 1996 and is now fully leased. Andy Leatherman of JLL represented Canyon Partners in the lease negotiations. Hannah Mesh and Kelly Whaley represented the landlord, Harwood International, on an internal basis.

