NEW YORK CITY — Capalino, a business development consulting firm, has signed an 8,424-square-foot office lease at 730 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant will occupy the entire 24th floor of the 665,110-square-foot building. David Hoffman, Robert Billingsley and Sam Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nuveen Real Estate owns the building.