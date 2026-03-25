Capano Buys Downtown Philadelphia Apartment Building for $23.7M, Plans Renovation

PHILADELPHIA — Delaware-based investment firm Capano Residential has purchased Rittenhouse Row Apartments, an 80-unit apartment building in downtown Philadelphia, for $23.7 million, with plans to implement a renovation. The 13-story building at 1601 Sansom St., which was originally constructed in 1910 and converted to residential use in the 1990s, was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Capano plans to demolish the entire floor to construct four additional apartments, as well as to renovate the leasing office, relocate and enhance the existing fitness center and create a new tenant amenity space.