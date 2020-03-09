REBusinessOnline

Capano Residential Opens 264-Unit Multifamily Property in Middletown, Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

MIDDLETOWN, DEL. — Capano Residential, is a subsidiary of Capano Management, has opened The Reserve at Westown, a 264-unit luxury apartment community in Middletown, located approximately 30 miles northwest of Dover. The community offers farmhouse-inspired residential units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities including a fitness facility, library and pool.

