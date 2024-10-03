Capital 360, Barings Sell 2,460-Unit Extra Space Storage Facility in Cerritos, California for $91M

CERRITOS, CALIF. — A joint venture between Capital 360 and Charlotte-based Barings has completed the disposition of Extra Space Storage in Cerritos to Houston-based Hines for $91 million.

Nick Walker and Trevor Roberts of CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group represented the seller in in the transaction. Capital 360 and Barings originally acquired the site in 2018.

Situated on 4.9 acres at 17900 Crusader Ave., the three-story, 260,273-square-foot facility offers 2,460 storage units. Constructed in 2020, the facility was more than 88 percent occupied at the time of sale.