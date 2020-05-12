REBusinessOnline

Capital Commercial Buys 1.4 MSF Former American Airlines Headquarters Campus in Fort Worth

American Airlines' former headquarters campus in Fort Worth totals 1.4 million square feet. The company relocated to its new headquarters campus in Fort Worth last fall.

FORT WORTH — Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments has purchased the former headquarters campus of American Airlines and American Airlines Federal Credit Union in Fort Worth. The 40-acre campus features approximately 1.4 million square feet of office space across three buildings and is located just three miles from DFW International Airport. An underground pedestrian tunnel connects all three buildings. Mike Hardage, Alan Harrington, Steve McCoy and Brooks Creech of Transwestern worked with Troy Barron of Weston Commercial Real Estate to facilitate the transaction. Transwestern will also take over leasing and management of the property. American Airlines began moving into its new $350 million Fort Worth headquarters, known as Skyview 8, last fall.

