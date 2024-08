HOUSTON — Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments has purchased The Offices at Greenhouse, a 203,284-square-foot office complex located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The property offers a conference center, tenant lounge, outdoor green space, bike storage space and onsite car wash/detailing services. Capital Commercial plans to upgrade certain areas of the property and has tapped Transwestern as the leasing agent. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.