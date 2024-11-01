Capital Development Partners Delivers 160,250 SF Industrial Facility Adjacent to Port of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Capital Development Partners has delivered Shipyard Creek, a new 160,250-square-foot transload industrial facility that offers direct access to the Port of Charleston. Situated on a 42-acre site adjacent to the port’s new $1.3 billion Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, the property was designed to handle container movement from users including retail importers. Shipyard Creek features 153 dock doors, 724 trailer parking spaces and onsite storage parking that can accommodate five stacked shipping containers.

Capital Development Partners has tapped Lee Allen, Kevin Coats and Tyler Smith of JLL to handle the project’s leasing assignment. Shipyard Creek enjoys access to the port’s marine terminals, as well as interstates and the upcoming SC Ports Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which will be dual-served by Norfolk Southern and CSX.