Capital Development Partners to Build $250M Industrial Park Near Port of Charleston

Capital Development Partners is developing Shipyard Creek Logistics Center, which is adjacent to Port of Charleston’s newly opened Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal and the Cooper River.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Capital Development Partners, a Savannah, Ga.-based industrial real estate and infrastructure development firm, has purchased 135 acres in North Charleston near the Port of Charleston’s newly opened Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. The sales price for the land was $65 million. The Savannah, Ga.-based firm plans to develop Shipyard Creek Logistics Center, an industrial park exceeding $250 million in value. Construction on the site infrastructure and the initial cross-dock terminal will start immediately, with delivery expected in 2022.

Shipyard Creek Logistics Center will include container storage, warehousing and logistics support facilities. The project is expected to create 200 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

The deep-water Leatherman Terminal offers highly efficient operations for import and export customers. The terminal can handle 700,000 twenty-foot equivalent units in Phase I with expansion capability to 2.4 million TEUs of capacity in Phase II, according to Capital Development Partners. The location of Shipyard Creek Logistics Center offers proximity to infrastructural access points designed to move containers to and from the Port of Charleston via the Leatherman Terminal, the South Carolina Ports Authority’s future dual rail-served intermodal cargo facility and Interstate 26.