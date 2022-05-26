Capital Funding Group Provides $11.3M Acquisition Loan for Skilled Nursing Facility in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Capital Funding Group (CFG) has provided $11.3 million in bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 121-bed skilled nursing facility in Sacramento. The borrower was not disclosed.
Capital Funding Group’s Tim Eberhardt and Ava Julio originated the financing. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.
