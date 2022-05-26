REBusinessOnline

Capital Funding Group Provides $11.3M Acquisition Loan for Skilled Nursing Facility in Sacramento

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

SACRAMENTO — Capital Funding Group (CFG) has provided $11.3 million in bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a 121-bed skilled nursing facility in Sacramento. The borrower was not disclosed.

Capital Funding Group’s Tim Eberhardt and Ava Julio originated the financing. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  