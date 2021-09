Capital Funding Group Provides $262.6M Refinancing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Colorado, California, Wyoming

BALTIMORE — Capital Funding Group, a Baltimore-based lender, has provided a $262.6 million term loan to refinance a 29-asset long-term care portfolio.

Spanning Colorado, California and Wyoming, the portfolio includes 28 skilled nursing facilities and one joint skilled nursing and assisted living facility, with a total of 3,140 beds. The borrower is a privately owned real estate investment group.

Erik Howard and Tim Eberhardt originated the transaction for Capital Funding Group.