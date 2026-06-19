Capital Group Buys 55-Story Corporate Office Headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles for $210M

LOS ANGELES — Local fund manager Capital Group has purchased its corporate headquarters, an office tower located at 333 S. Hope St. in downtown Los Angeles, for $210 million. Capital Group has occupied a portion of the 55-story asset since 1978. The company plans to consolidate its three locations into a vertical campus across 19 floors in the building. The tower, which was built in 1974, will remain a multi-tenant building with Capital Group as the largest and anchor tenant.

The purchase follows the company’s April announcement of a $70 million per year investment to expand Capital Group’s client-facing capabilities, including the addition of approximately 130 new sales and sales support roles over the next two years.

Kevin Bender, Andrew Harper, Matt Astrachan and Joe Messina of JLL represented Capital Group in the deal, while Colliers represented the previous owner, Brookfield, and the special servicer, Mount Street.