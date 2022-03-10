Capital Group Properties Buys 160,000 SF Shopping Center in Warwick, Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. — Massachusetts-based investment firm Capital Group Properties has purchased Warwick Center, a 160,000-square-foot retail center in Rhode Island. The property sits on 15 acres at the intersection of Interstates 95 and 295 and houses tenants such as Barnes & Noble, Designer Shoe Warehouse, Edge Fitness, Ulta Beauty, Carrabba’s Italian Restaurant and Walpole Outdoors. Capital Group Properties purchased the asset from institutional investment firm Nuveen Real Estate for $12.3 million and plans to upgrade the landscaping, parking areas, signage, lighting and building façades.