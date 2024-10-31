Capital Growth Medvest Breaks Ground on $105M Healthcare Project in Lynchburg, Virginia

LYNCHBURG, VA. — Capital Growth Medvest has broken ground on a $105 million healthcare project in Lynchburg, a city in central Virginia at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The project comprises two adjacent outpatient hospitals: Centra Rehabilitation Hospital (50 beds, 62,500 square feet) and Centra Behavioral Health Hospital (72 beds, 61,000 square feet).

JE Dunn Capital Partners and Sila Realty Trust are capital partners on the project, and Carter Bank is providing senior construction financing. Operating partners on the project include Centra Health, LifePoint Rehabilitation and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, both of which are affiliates of LifePoint Health. The two Lynchburg projects represent Capital Growth Medvest’s sixth and seventh development partnerships with Lifepoint across six states.

JE Dunn is serving as the general contractor for both hospitals, and Earl Swensson Associates and Stengel Hill Associates are the architects for the rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, respectively. Both facilities are slated for completion in late 2025.