The buyers signed a lease with Duly Health and Care that brings the property from 33 percent leased to full occupancy.
Capital Healthcare Properties, HSG Medical Acquire 21,070 SF Retail Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

LOMBARD, ILL. — A partnership between Capital Healthcare Properties and HSG Medical has acquired a 21,070-square-foot retail property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard for an undisclosed price. Immediately upon the acquisition, the partnership executed a long-term lease with Duly Health and Care that brings the freestanding property from 33 percent leased to fully occupied. Duly Health and Care is a Chicagoland healthcare provider with more than 1,200 primary care and specialty providers across 50-plus specialties with 150 locations.

Located at 2830 S. Highland Ave., the building features additional tenants such as Potbelly and SimonMed Imaging. The buyers plan to make upgrades, including a new parking lot, new roof, enhanced front sidewalks, exterior tuckpointing and landscaping. The property was sold by a special servicer who was represented by Frontline Real Estate Partners. The asset was put under the control of a special servicing agent after the previous owner defaulted on its loan.

