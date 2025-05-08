Capital Healthcare Properties, HSG Medical Acquire 21,070 SF Retail Property in Metro Chicago

LOMBARD, ILL. — A partnership between Capital Healthcare Properties and HSG Medical has acquired a 21,070-square-foot retail property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard for an undisclosed price. Immediately upon the acquisition, the partnership executed a long-term lease with Duly Health and Care that brings the freestanding property from 33 percent leased to fully occupied. Duly Health and Care is a Chicagoland healthcare provider with more than 1,200 primary care and specialty providers across 50-plus specialties with 150 locations.

Located at 2830 S. Highland Ave., the building features additional tenants such as Potbelly and SimonMed Imaging. The buyers plan to make upgrades, including a new parking lot, new roof, enhanced front sidewalks, exterior tuckpointing and landscaping. The property was sold by a special servicer who was represented by Frontline Real Estate Partners. The asset was put under the control of a special servicing agent after the previous owner defaulted on its loan.