DALLAS — Capital Institutional Services has signed a 24,106-square-foot office lease renewal at 1700 Pacific Ave. in downtown Dallas. The 49-story building totals approximately 1.3 million square feet and offers a food court, fitness center and conference facilities. Natalie Bode, John Pelletier and Darren Woodson of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The owner, Memphis-based development and investment firm Olymbec, was self-represented.