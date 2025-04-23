Capital Investment Network Disposes of 35,013 SF Oceanside Square Retail Center in California

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Capital Investment Network has completed the disposition of Oceanside Square, a shopping center at 4750 Oceanside Blvd. in Oceanside. A San Francisco-based buyer, in a 1031 exchange, acquired the asset for $11.6 million. Oceanside Square offers 35,013 square feet of retail space occupied by 21 tenants. At the time of sale, the property was 95.1 percent leased. Originally built in 1990, Oceanside Square underwent substantial capital improvements in 2022 and 2024. Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office represented the seller in the transaction.