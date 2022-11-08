REBusinessOnline

Capital One Provides $33.8M Freddie Mac Refinancing for Heights on Huron Apartments in Northglenn, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Capital One has provided a $33.8 million Freddie Mac floating-rate loan to refinance Heights on Huron, an apartment property in Northglenn. The borrower, FCP, will continue to partner with Avanti Residential following the financing.

Jonathan Pratt, Rossana Bouchaya and Patrick Greenwood facilitated the 10-year loan, which includes five years of interest-only payments.

Located 11 miles north of downtown Denver, Heights on Huron features 252 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a dog park, swimming pool, picnic area, playground and 24-hour emergency maintenance services.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  