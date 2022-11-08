Capital One Provides $33.8M Freddie Mac Refinancing for Heights on Huron Apartments in Northglenn, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Capital One has provided a $33.8 million Freddie Mac floating-rate loan to refinance Heights on Huron, an apartment property in Northglenn. The borrower, FCP, will continue to partner with Avanti Residential following the financing.

Jonathan Pratt, Rossana Bouchaya and Patrick Greenwood facilitated the 10-year loan, which includes five years of interest-only payments.

Located 11 miles north of downtown Denver, Heights on Huron features 252 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a dog park, swimming pool, picnic area, playground and 24-hour emergency maintenance services.