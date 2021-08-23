REBusinessOnline

Capital One Provides $42M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Building in Clifton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

CLIFTON, N.J. — Capital One has provided a $42 million loan for the refinancing of a 220,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution building in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 29 loading docks and ample car and trailer parking spaces. In addition, online grocery startup Weee! recently signed a long-term lease at the property. Capital One provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan to a partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, KRE Group and The Stro Cos.

