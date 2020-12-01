REBusinessOnline

Capital One Provides $43.7M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Complex in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Stratford Ridge include a pool, fitness center, package lockers and a dog park.

MARIETTA, GA. — Capital One Commercial Banking has provided a $43.7 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Stratford Ridge, a 446-unit apartment complex in Marietta. FCP is the owner and borrower. Thomas Reynolds of Capital One originated the 10-year term loan, which features a fixed interest rate below 3 percent and five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The loan utilizes the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) in the United States, avoiding the need to switch from LIBOR when it comes to an end at the end of 2021. Stratford Ridge offers one- to four-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, package lockers and a dog park. The community is situated at 2560 Delk Road, 15 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

