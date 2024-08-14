Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMassachusettsNortheastOfficeRetail

Capital Properties Receives $19M Loan for Refinancing of Office, Retail Building in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Locally based investment and management firm Capital Properties has received a $19 million loan for the refinancing of The S.S. Pierce Building, a 72,790-square-foot office and retail building located in the Brookline area of Boston. Originally constructed in 1898 for grocer S.S. Pierce, the building currently features street-level retail space and three levels of office space. Brookline Bank is a retail tenant, and the office component includes users in the financial services and behavioral health fields, among others. Patrick Boyle, Kevin Phelan and Rose Liu of Colliers arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed balance sheet lender on behalf of Capital Properties.

You may also like

Interra Capital Acquires 600,000 SF Historic Esperson Complex...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,291 SF...

DSV Global Transport & Logistics Signs 355,000 SF...

Colliers Brokers $68.5M Sale of Lee Vista Promenade...

Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for...

SJC Ventures Completes Phase II of West Ashley...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $5M Permanent Loan for Shopping...

MMCC Arranges $9.1M Acquisition Loan for Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Sheetz...