Capital Properties Receives $19M Loan for Refinancing of Office, Retail Building in Boston

BOSTON — Locally based investment and management firm Capital Properties has received a $19 million loan for the refinancing of The S.S. Pierce Building, a 72,790-square-foot office and retail building located in the Brookline area of Boston. Originally constructed in 1898 for grocer S.S. Pierce, the building currently features street-level retail space and three levels of office space. Brookline Bank is a retail tenant, and the office component includes users in the financial services and behavioral health fields, among others. Patrick Boyle, Kevin Phelan and Rose Liu of Colliers arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed balance sheet lender on behalf of Capital Properties.