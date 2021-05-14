Capital Rivers Commercial Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Retail Showroom in Rocklin, California
ROCKLIN, CALIF. — Capital Rivers Commercial has arranged the sale of a retail showroom located at 4467 Granite Drive in Rocklin.
The 15,600-square-foot building, which features a second-floor mezzanine level, sold for $4.1 million.
Ryan Orn and Joe Blanton of Capital Rivers Commercial handled the transaction. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.