Capital Rivers Commercial Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Retail Showroom in Rocklin, California

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — Capital Rivers Commercial has arranged the sale of a retail showroom located at 4467 Granite Drive in Rocklin.

The 15,600-square-foot building, which features a second-floor mezzanine level, sold for $4.1 million.

Ryan Orn and Joe Blanton of Capital Rivers Commercial handled the transaction. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.