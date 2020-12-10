REBusinessOnline

Capital Senior Living to Turn 18 Communities Over to Fannie Mae to Reduce Debt by $217.7M

Posted on by in Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

DEER PARK, TEXAS — Capital Senior Living Corp. (NYSE: CSU) has completed the operational transfer of its independent living community in the Houston suburb of Deer Park to Fannie Mae, the holder of the community’s nonrecourse debt. The Deer Park community is the first of 18 properties the company will transition to Fannie Mae under a cooperative process initiated in August 2020. A Dallas-based operator, CSU plans to enhance liquidity and improve operating cash flow by eliminating underperforming operations and focusing on its core owned and managed portfolio. CSU expects all 18 of the community transitions to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021, which the company estimates will reduce its debt load by $217.7 million and improve annual cash flow by $10 million. The Deer Park transfer alone will extinguish $19.4 million in debt for CSU.

 

